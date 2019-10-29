|
|
SHIPLEY, John W. Of Cambridge, October 27, 2019. Beloved father of JP Shipley and his wife Brett Millard of Somerville. Loving grandfather of Coraline and Arya. Brother of the late Judy McCroary and her surviving husband Jim McCroary of ME. Former husband of Mary Carolyn (Paul) Shipley of Cambridge. Further survived by several loving nieces and nephews. John worked as a camera operator at WGBH in the 1970s, and was an avid model railroad hobbyist. He was a certified volunteer motorman at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunk, ME. He was also active as a troop leader in the Boy Scouts of America. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 185 Summer St., Somerville, Saturday, November 2nd at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours have been omitted. Interment will be private. Late US Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019