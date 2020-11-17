1/1
JOHN W. STEEVES
STEEVES, John W. Of Westwood, Nov 16. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (Morrow) and dear father of James E., and his wife Kathy, of NY, Scott of RI, and Robert M., and his wife Angela, of Westwood. Proud grandfather of Robert M., Jr., Christopher, Crystal Gleason, and her husband Joe, Scott, and Brian, and loving great-grandfather of Chloe and Taylor Gleason, and Cristopher, Autumn, Maggie, Oaklyn, and Gracelyn Steeves. Brother of the late Robert E. Steeves, and the late Priscilla Foley. Visiting Hours Friday, 5-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Sat. at 10 am at the funeral home followed by interment in New Westwood Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for John W. STEEVES


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral
10:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
