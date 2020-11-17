STEEVES, John W. Of Westwood, Nov 16. Beloved husband of the late Anne E. (Morrow) and dear father of James E., and his wife Kathy, of NY, Scott of RI, and Robert M., and his wife Angela, of Westwood. Proud grandfather of Robert M., Jr., Christopher, Crystal Gleason, and her husband Joe, Scott, and Brian, and loving great-grandfather of Chloe and Taylor Gleason, and Cristopher, Autumn, Maggie, Oaklyn, and Gracelyn Steeves. Brother of the late Robert E. Steeves, and the late Priscilla Foley. Visiting Hours Friday, 5-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 649 High St., WESTWOOD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Sat. at 10 am at the funeral home followed by interment in New Westwood Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com View the online memorial for John W. STEEVES