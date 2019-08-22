|
|
WEAVER, John W. Age 90, of Wayland, MA (formerly of Newton, MA), died on August 18, 2019. Jack Weaver, husband of the late Voni Weaver, died of natural causes at his home in Wayland, MA. He is survived by his son Tracy Weaver (and wife Cindy), and his daughters, Teresa Weaver, Wendy Winn (and husband Dan), and Amanda Lye (and husband Kin). He is also survived by one nephew, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Jack's love of music, particularly jazz, directed his course through life: an avid trumpet player early in life, in college at the Cincinnati Conservatory, as an Air Force Bandsman, and throughout his professional career teaching at Berklee College of Music and playing lead trumpet in the Herb Pomeroy Orchestra in the early 1960s. His many talents included fine woodworking and investing in the stock market, an interest he helped others with until his final days. He will be missed for his great humor, his curious mind and his deep knowledge of music. His memory (and love of jazz) can be honored by contributions to the jazz radio station, WICN, 50 Portland Street, Worcester, MA 01608, wicn.org. There will be no services.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019