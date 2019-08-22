Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN W. WEAVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN W. WEAVER Obituary
WEAVER, John W. Age 90, of Wayland, MA (formerly of Newton, MA), died on August 18, 2019. Jack Weaver, husband of the late Voni Weaver, died of natural causes at his home in Wayland, MA. He is survived by his son Tracy Weaver (and wife Cindy), and his daughters, Teresa Weaver, Wendy Winn (and husband Dan), and Amanda Lye (and husband Kin). He is also survived by one nephew, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Jack's love of music, particularly jazz, directed his course through life: an avid trumpet player early in life, in college at the Cincinnati Conservatory, as an Air Force Bandsman, and throughout his professional career teaching at Berklee College of Music and playing lead trumpet in the Herb Pomeroy Orchestra in the early 1960s. His many talents included fine woodworking and investing in the stock market, an interest he helped others with until his final days. He will be missed for his great humor, his curious mind and his deep knowledge of music. His memory (and love of jazz) can be honored by contributions to the jazz radio station, WICN, 50 Portland Street, Worcester, MA 01608, wicn.org. There will be no services.

View the online memorial for John W. WEAVER
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.