WISE, Deacon John W. "Jack" Of Lynnfield, formerly of Melrose & Middleton, June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to Marion G. (Stewart) Wise. Loving father of Marguerite Oddo & Eddie of Lynnfield, Shawn Wise & Linda of Boylston, Michelle Tarabocchia & Rob of NJ, Erin Wise of Wilmington, Kerry Calabro of Worcester, Dennis Wise & Jayne of Canton and Colleen Gavitt & Sean of TN. Cherished and proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Also survived by numerous relatives, colleagues and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4:00-8:00PM. Wednesday morning, July 3rd, Deacon Wise will Lay in State at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose from 10:00-11:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to St. Mary's Church, 46 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176 or to the National Right to Life, 512 10th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004 or at www.nrlc.org. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home



