Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Herbert Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Herbert Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:15 PM
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WISE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEACON JOHN W. WISE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEACON JOHN W. WISE Obituary
WISE, Deacon John W. "Jack" Of Lynnfield, formerly of Melrose & Middleton, June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to Marion G. (Stewart) Wise. Loving father of Marguerite Oddo & Eddie of Lynnfield, Shawn Wise & Linda of Boylston, Michelle Tarabocchia & Rob of NJ, Erin Wise of Wilmington, Kerry Calabro of Worcester, Dennis Wise & Jayne of Canton and Colleen Gavitt & Sean of TN. Cherished and proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Also survived by numerous relatives, colleagues and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4:00-8:00PM. Wednesday morning, July 3rd, Deacon Wise will Lay in State at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose from 10:00-11:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to St. Mary's Church, 46 Myrtle St., Melrose, MA 02176 or to the National Right to Life, 512 10th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004 or at www.nrlc.org. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now