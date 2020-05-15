|
|
KICKHAM, John "Jack" Warren Died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 14, 2020 due to complications following a courageous battle with oral cancer. He was 66. Jack was born on March 3, 1954 in Brookline Massachusetts to his parents, John W. and Dorothy M. (Callahan) Kickham. The second of ten siblings, Jack attended St. Aidan School, Brookline High School, and Northeastern University. The Kickham family has been a strong pillar of the Brookline community for the better part of a century and also spent every summer in their favorite place, Falmouth Heights. Jack could often be found in his younger years listening to his favorite bands by the ocean or serving up a great drink to the locals at Lawrence's. As time passed, Jack found a new home in Worcester, his mother's birthplace. His dedication to those in recovery and the organizations that supported them was unmatched. Jack is survived by his nine siblings; Mary (Barney), Carol, Robert, William (Debbi), Dorothy, Tim, Tracy (Michael), Chris, Kathy (John), along with 10 nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins. Jack will be buried in a private ceremony. A larger memorial will take place in the future where all will be welcome to attend and celebrate Jack's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Crozier House - Catholic Charities, Worcester County. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home (617) 277-7652 www.bellodeafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020