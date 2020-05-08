|
|
BOUCHER, John William Of South Easton, formerly of Norwood, Quincy, Dorchester, and South Boston, died May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of Alicia (Manrique) Boucher. Loving father of Steven K. Boucher of South Easton. Son of the late John A. Bouchea and Helen L. (Purtell) Bouchea. Brother of Edward J. Bouchea of Hampden, ME, and Gerard F. Bouchea of Dorchester. Survived by 13 nephews and nieces, 13 grandnephews and nieces, and many cousins. Brother-in-law of Alvaro Palau, Mercedes Manrique, Ivan and Ivette Manrique, Gabriel and Carmen Manrique, Ines Manrique, and Dora Ohilda Manrique. John was a retired employee of the Commonwealth of MA for many years. He achieved a Brown Belt in the martial art of Judo and tried out for the 1966 Olympic Games in that sport. He most recently enjoyed biking and spending time at Castle Island in South Boston. A private Committal Service and interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020