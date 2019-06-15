DINEEN, John William Of Bridgewater, NH, formerly of Milton, MA, gave up a hard-fought fight on June 12, 2019, but memories of him will be forever etched in the minds of anyone who crossed his path or meets his grandkids; Hannah and Jack Dineen, Henry and Cece Gordon Dineen, Gavin and Ryan Divelbiss, Maggie and William Bednaz. He was born in Boston on Aug. 20, 1934 and grew up in Roxbury. After joining the Marines, he graduated Northeastern University. He was hired by General Electric as a telephone sales person and spent the next 30 years with the company until he retired as a General Manager back in his beloved Boston. Nancy Baker and he married June 3, 1961 and had four children, John, Michael, Christina and Stephanie. John's retirement at Newfound Lake has been filled with family, friends and fixing things. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 19 at 1pm at the Bristol United Church of Christ, South Main St., Bristol, NH. Burial will be Thursday, June 27 at 12pm at the Milton Cemetery, Milton, MA. In lieu of flowers, John would appreciate any support you could give to the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.



