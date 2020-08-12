|
|
LYONS, John William Age 87, of Plymouth, MA, died peacefully on August 10, 2020 at the Newfield House in Plymouth, following a long illness. He was the devoted husband of Paula Anne (Jaquith) Lyons. Born in Boston, MA on December 21, 1932, he was the beloved son of the late John and Florence (Foley) Lyons. He was educated at Boston College as an evening student, where he received his B.S.B.A. in Accounting. John proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. From 1958-1961, he was enrolled in the Master's Program at BC, earning his degree in General Business.
For 30 years, John was a civilian employee with the Department of Defense. In September of 1958, he began his career as an auditor with the US Air Force, Auditor General. John retired in 1988 as a Branch Manager with the Defense Contract Audit Agency. From 1989 to 2008, John provided audit support to the Central Intelligence Agency as a part-time consultant.
John provided community service by being Police Commissioner for the Town of Bethel, CT from 1978 to 1982. For eight years, he was active in and the President of Bethel's St. Mary Home School Association. He also served for ten years as Chairman of the Carnival Committee.
John was a member of the American Legion for 44 years. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernian for 32 years, of which he served as Past President. He was also a 34-year member of the Knights of Columbus.
John was a longtime supporter of Blue Chips and the Blue Fund, a member of the BC Hall of Fame Gold Club and a BC football season ticket holder. He enjoyed being a bagpiper with the Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums. John was an avid golfer and loved playing at various courses on the south shore, but he especially enjoyed golfing in Ireland.
Besides leaving his loving wife Paula of Plymouth, John was the beloved father of Sean Lyons and his wife Shannon of Naugatuck, CT, and stepfather of Christopher Mahon and his wife Karen of Tyngsboro, MA, Mathew Mahon of Paris, France and Heather Bellwin and her husband Michael of Norfolk, MA. He was the cherished grandfather of Keeley, Adam, Lilly Audrey and Lucy.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral will take place on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. from the Davis Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bonaventure's Church, Plymouth. Private Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery, Milton, MA. Donations in John's memory may be made to the Activities Dept. of Newfield House, 19 Newfield St., Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020