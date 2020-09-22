1/1
JOHN WILLIAM (JACK) PRESCOTT Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRESCOTT, John William Jr. (Jack) On Friday, September 18, 2020, John (Jack) William Prescott, Jr, loving husband of Dorothi Nicholson Prescott, passed away peacefully at their home in Bluffton, South Carolina. Jack was born on February 4, 1943 in Newton, Massachusetts to his late parents John and Rita Prescott. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dorothi, his two children Kelly and Michael Prescott, their mother Mary Prescott, his brother Robert Prescott, and many nieces and nephews. Jack grew up in Newton, MA and graduated from Newton North High School. He was in construction sales and management for over 50 years (never retired), a job that he made many lifelong friends with over the years. Jack served in the the United States Army for three years and was stationed in Arizona and Germany. Jack was very handy and had a passion for building things, antique cars, and all things New England. You could see him on his daily golf cart rides through their neighborhood with his beloved dogs, Finney and Zoey. He loved his wife Dorothi and his children deeply. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, ability to make people smile and laugh, storytelling, and his many life-long friends. Services to be held at a later date.

View the online memorial for John William Jr. (Jack) PRESCOTT


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved