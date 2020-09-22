PRESCOTT, John William Jr. (Jack) On Friday, September 18, 2020, John (Jack) William Prescott, Jr, loving husband of Dorothi Nicholson Prescott, passed away peacefully at their home in Bluffton, South Carolina. Jack was born on February 4, 1943 in Newton, Massachusetts to his late parents John and Rita Prescott. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dorothi, his two children Kelly and Michael Prescott, their mother Mary Prescott, his brother Robert Prescott, and many nieces and nephews. Jack grew up in Newton, MA and graduated from Newton North High School. He was in construction sales and management for over 50 years (never retired), a job that he made many lifelong friends with over the years. Jack served in the the United States Army for three years and was stationed in Arizona and Germany. Jack was very handy and had a passion for building things, antique cars, and all things New England. You could see him on his daily golf cart rides through their neighborhood with his beloved dogs, Finney and Zoey. He loved his wife Dorothi and his children deeply. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, ability to make people smile and laugh, storytelling, and his many life-long friends. Services to be held at a later date.