Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
View Map
JOHN WILLIAM "JACK" SHONE Jr.

JOHN WILLIAM "JACK" SHONE Jr. Obituary
SHONE, John William Jr. "Jack" Korean War US Army Veteran Of Walpole, January 27, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of Patricia "Joy" (O'Neil) Shone. Loving father of Patricia Terilli and her husband, Dennis, of Haverhill, Kathleen Hanley and her fiancé, Thomas Boucher, of Norfolk, Michael Shone and his wife Heather of Avon, Christine DiNozzi and her husband, Nicholas, of North Attleborough, the late Lori Cotter, and the late John W. Shone, III. Cherished grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 5. Brother of Robert J. Shone and his late wife, Mary, of Lynnfield, and the late Walter F. Shone and his late wife, Janet. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Jack's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM and Friday from 12 to 12:30 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Friday at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
