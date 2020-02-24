|
SQUIRE, John William Age 93, of North Weymouth, formerly of Somerville, and the son of the late Francis and Effie Squire, passed away at The Dwyer Home on Feb. 23, 2020. John was a WWII veteran and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 16. He participated in the landings at Normandy on D-Day. John was an Engineering and Business graduate of Northeastern University. He worked for Raytheon, W.R. Grace and The Badger Co. in Cambridge, South Korea, and South Africa. John leaves his loving wife of 68 years, Mary T. Squire (Townsend). And his beloved children Christopher Squire (Cindy) of Norton, Jonathan Squire (Linda) of Louisville, KY, Eric Squire of Owensboro, KY, Maura Squire of Boston, Deirdre Cunningham (Tom) of Malden and Patrick Squire (Anna) of Allen, TX. Also his dear grandchildren Matthew (Heather MacLeod), Gregory, Victoria, Alexandra, Kevin (Elisha), Michael, Ryan, Jack, Brittany (Bill McGee) of Pelham, NH and the late lovingly remembered Johnny and Spencer. He also leaves his nephew, Donald Squire of Tacoma and the late Anthony Squire. And cousins, Alice Haynes of Medford, Dotty Weller of Andover and Margaret Mallett of Devon, England. Our thanks to the wonderful staff at the Dwyer Home for their tender care. John's family meant the world to him and we will miss him dearly every day. Donations in John's name may be sent to Spencer Squire Charities or The Johnny Squire Foundation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). The Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020