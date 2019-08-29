|
|
WITOL, John "Jack" Age 75, a landscape artist who lived in Marshfield and Manomet, died in Plymouth on August 26. Born in Mattapan, Jack was the son of the late Lillian Witol Duval and Archie Witol, and brother of the late Richard Witol and Charles Witol, a decorated Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his beloved partner, Mary Pompeo of Marshfield, and his cousin, Judith Shindul-Rothschild of Sherborn and Harrison, ME, as well as friends too many to name, whom he made and kept through the years. Jack was a graduate of Boston English High School, class of 1962, and the University of Massachusetts in Boston, where he majored in Fine Arts. An extraordinary athlete and sports enthusiast, Jack played baseball and hockey for the varsity teams at Boston English, and competed in numerous softball leagues in Boston and Cape Cod. His team, Comfort Pillows, won the Mayor's Cup competition for adult softball in Boston for five years in the 1970s and 1980s. He also served as coach for several years for the University of Massachusetts women's softball team. Jack loved the outdoors and that passion was reflected in his work as an en plein air artist. His stunning landscapes were displayed at numerous art exhibits in Plymouth over the years. He also loved films, conversed endlessly with friends about them, and appeared in several that were produced in Boston including 'Fever Pitch' and 'Mystic River'. A gathering of Jack's friends and family members will be held in Manomet in the near future and posted on the
website of Casper Funeral Home in South Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019