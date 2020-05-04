|
ZUKOWSKI, John Age 53, of Needham, MA passed away on April, 19, 2020. John was a graduate of Northeastern University earning degrees in both Computer Science and Math with high honors and a Master of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University. He began his software development career working for the Department of Defense and went on to become a leader in the area of java programming. During his work with Java, John authored 15 books on the subject and lectured all over the world. John was married for 28 years to his wife Lisa and was an involved father to their son Timur. He enjoyed participating in online commerce and gaming and often enthusiastically shared his knowledge of these topics with others. He is survived by both his wife and son as well as his sister, Darlene Zukowski of Staten Island, nephews Robbie Zukowski-Garrie and Jake Zukowski-Garrie also of Staten Island. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ann Zukowski of Kenilworth, NJ. Burial services at St. Mary's Cemetery in Needham were private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . To share a message of condolence or memory of John, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020