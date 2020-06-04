Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JON GLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JON PETER GLYNN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JON PETER GLYNN Obituary
GLYNN, Jon Peter Of Methuen, formerly of Lawrence, June 1. Devoted son of Josephine "Joanne" (Dirienzo) Glynn of Methuen and the late William Glynn. Loving brother of Kristine Glynn of Boston, Carolyn Carleton & her husband Paul of Northborough and Jim Glynn of East Boston. Proud uncle of Nicholas Glynn, Christopher Carleton, and Kailey Carleton. Great-uncle of Landen Carleton. Nephew of Dominic Dirienzo & his late wife Joan of Londonderry, NH, Sonny Dirienzo of Burlington, Sheila & Richard Badolato of Danvers and Pat & Dave Brown of Dracut. Also survived by many cousins and friends. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 8 at 10 AM at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Dracut. Due to space limitations, the service will be by invitation only. You are welcome to watch a live stream of the Mass by going to the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home Website at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jon's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or For directions, online guestbook, live stream of mass, and video tribute see www.saintfrancis.net or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -