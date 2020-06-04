|
GLYNN, Jon Peter Of Methuen, formerly of Lawrence, June 1. Devoted son of Josephine "Joanne" (Dirienzo) Glynn of Methuen and the late William Glynn. Loving brother of Kristine Glynn of Boston, Carolyn Carleton & her husband Paul of Northborough and Jim Glynn of East Boston. Proud uncle of Nicholas Glynn, Christopher Carleton, and Kailey Carleton. Great-uncle of Landen Carleton. Nephew of Dominic Dirienzo & his late wife Joan of Londonderry, NH, Sonny Dirienzo of Burlington, Sheila & Richard Badolato of Danvers and Pat & Dave Brown of Dracut. Also survived by many cousins and friends. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 8 at 10 AM at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Dracut. Due to space limitations, the service will be by invitation only. You are welcome to watch a live stream of the Mass by going to the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home Website at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jon's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or For directions, online guestbook, live stream of mass, and video tribute see www.saintfrancis.net or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2020