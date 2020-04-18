|
|
GUTTMACHER, Jonathan A. Died from complications of Covid-19 on April 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Baltimore, Jonathan attended the Park School and got his undergraduate degree from Haverford College in Pennsylvania. He served in the Army from 1952 to 1954, stationed at Ft. Meade, MD. He earned a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1958 and went to work as an attorney with the Federal Power Commission in Washington DC. After three years in Washington, he decided to become a doctor, and attended Western Reserve Medical School, specializing in psychiatry. He interned at Boston Medical Center and did his residency at Boston Psychopathic Hospital before working as a psychiatrist at Cambridge City Hospital. In 1972, he went into private practice, which he continued until retirement. An avid music lover and an accomplished classical pianist, he frequently hosted chamber music sessions at home in Brookline and later at his homes in Boston's South End and in Dorchester. He enjoyed tennis, swimming and bridge and will be much missed at his bridge club in Braintree where he and his longtime life partner Rudolf Brautigam regularly played as a team. He is survived by his partner Rudy, his former wife Ilene, his son Chris, his daughter Betsy, his son-in-law Joe Dore, and his grandchildren Ruby Dore and Dexter Dore. A celebration of his life is being planned for later in the year.
View the online memorial for Jonathan A. GUTTMACHER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020