JONATHAN B. "JEB" PATCH
PATCH, Jonathan B. "Jeb" Of Medfield and Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Needham, passed suddenly on November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Megan (Fox) Patch for 34 years. Devoted father of Charles S. Patch and his wife Ashley Breedlove of South Boston, and Courtney C. Patch of Watertown, MA. Brother of Helen Grier Bowditch and her husband Charles F. Bowditch of Darien, CT and Christopher P. Patch and his wife Jane of New Hampshire. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jeb was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, President of Patch Insurance Agency of Wellesley for 19 years and went on to become Vice President of Deland Gibson Insurance of Wellesley. Jeb was a member of Dedham Country & Polo Club, Gulf Stream Bath & Tennis Club of Delray Beach, Village Club of Needham and American Legion of Medfield. Jeb will always be remembered for his kind, loving and generous heart; he made the world a better place. His passion for life was infectious and his laugh was contagious. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Saturday, November 21 from 3-6pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeb's memory to the charity of your choice. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
