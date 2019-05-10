DOW, Jonathan Age 52, of Natick, Massachusetts, passed away April 29th, 2019. A loving father, son, brother, fiancé, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, he will be missed by so many of us. Jonathan was born and educated in England. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Birmingham before starting work at Rothschild Asset Management in Manchester. Following in his father's traveling footsteps, he was soon working all over the world, making his home in London, New York, Singapore and, most recently, settling in the Boston area with his family. Here, he worked at GMO as Business Development Manager. Jonathan remained a lifelong supporter of Everton Football Club. He also retained his passion for British music, and was quite possibly the world's number one Paul Weller fan. He loved to watch live music and discover new bands. A keen sportsman in his youth, he continued to enjoy tennis and skiing with his children. He is survived by his mother Pat, his children Natalie, Charles, Alex and James, his sisters Cyra, Davinia and Beverley, and his fiancée Shiva, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and his many, many friends. Funeral Service in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Tuesday, May 14th at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Glenwood Cemetery. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com



