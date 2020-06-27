|
DAY, Jonathan Edward Age 75, of Brighton (Boston), Massachusetts, formerly of Palo Alto, California, passed away on April 27, 2020. Jon was predeceased by his brother, Howard E. Day, III, and sister, Penelope (Day) Yakubek. He is survived by his nephew, Chris Yakubek, niece, Iris Day, and great-niece Margaret Pendo. Born at the US Naval Academy, while his father taught there, Jon lived on both coasts, as well as Guam during his father's naval career. An alumnus of the University of California, Santa Barbara, Jon served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam war. As a young man, Jon loved traveling in Europe. Upon returning to Palo Alto he owned and operated a well known restaurant, Le Meursault. He specialized in and was associated with the beverage industry for many years and returned to Europe for wine courses in Burgundy and Bordeaux. Later in life Jon loved nothing more than listening to jazz music, reading books, and watching sports. He enjoyed attending many dinner parties with his friends in Massachusetts. A talented chef and former restaurant owner, he was the first to offer a hand in the kitchen. He will be dearly missed. Visiting Hours: Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020