NOLAN, Jonathan Malden native Jonathan Michael Nolan, 50, of Leominster, passed away Thursday, July 16 at Brigham and Women's hospital after a long illness. Jonathan was born in Winchester, Massachusetts to James Joseph Nolan, Jr. and Jane Kelliher. He grew up in Medford and Malden and graduated from Malden High School in 1988. He worked for Cambridge Technology in Lexington Massachusetts for 12 years as a Senior Customer Service Representative. Jonathan was well known for his outgoing and fun-loving personality. He loved animals of all kinds, especially his cats, Yoda, Samantha and Mischief. He enjoyed fine dining and trips with his partner, Robin, to coastal New England towns during the summer. He took great pride in his children, Julianna and Jayden. He is survived by his partner, Robin Morgan; his daughter, Julianna Nolan; his son, Jayden Nolan; his brothers, James Nolan, Jeffery Nolan, John Nolan, Jerry Nolan and Jordan Nolan; his mother, Jane Kelliher; his aunts, MaryLou Kelliher and Karol Kelliher; and his uncles, Frank Kelliher, Emmett Kelliher and Thomas Nolan. He was predeceased by his father, James J. Nolan. There will be a funeral service on Saturday, August 1, 3:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 28 Tarbell St, Pepperell, Massachusetts 01463. Services require all attendees to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing of at least 6 feet from attendees that are not from the same household. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jonathan's name to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020