JONATHAN NUñEZ
NUÑEZ, Jonathan Nuñez, Jonathan C., of East Boston, formerly Everett, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Loving son of Nancy (Holland) Nuñez of Saugus and Carlos Nuñez. Devoted husband of Filipe Dos Santos of East Boston. Dear brother of Brian Nuñez of Saugus. Also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Jonathan's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) EAST BOSTON on Thursday, October 22nd, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Friday morning at 8:30, before leaving in procession to Saint Joseph - Saint Lazarus Church, East Boston, for a Funeral Mass celebrating his life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Jonathan being laid to rest at Cambridge City Cemetery, Cambridge. Face coverings are required to be worn and social distancing measures are encouraged. To leave an online condolence, www.ruggieromh.com 617-569-0990


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Lazarus Church
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
October 20, 2020
October 20, 2020
We were lucky enough to have worked with Jonathan over the past couple years and quickly gained great respect for the person he was. Hardworking, smart and never missed an opportunity to make you laugh. Jonathan was like a part of the CCF family and we were so saddened to hear of this tremendous loss. We will miss you dearly.

Sincerely,
Your friends from Crown Castle
