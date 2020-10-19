NUÑEZ, Jonathan Nuñez, Jonathan C., of East Boston, formerly Everett, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Loving son of Nancy (Holland) Nuñez of Saugus and Carlos Nuñez. Devoted husband of Filipe Dos Santos of East Boston. Dear brother of Brian Nuñez of Saugus. Also survived by his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Jonathan's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, (Orient Heights) EAST BOSTON on Thursday, October 22nd, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and again on Friday morning at 8:30, before leaving in procession to Saint Joseph - Saint Lazarus Church, East Boston, for a Funeral Mass celebrating his life at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Jonathan being laid to rest at Cambridge City Cemetery, Cambridge. Face coverings are required to be worn and social distancing measures are encouraged. To leave an online condolence, www.ruggieromh.com
617-569-0990