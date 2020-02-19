Boston Globe Obituaries
JONATHAN R. DAVIS

JONATHAN R. DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, Jonathan R. "Jon" Of Medford, passed away February 14th after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved husband of Bernadette M. (McGlynn) Davis. Devoted and loving father of Jonathan R. Davis, Jr. and Kaitlyn E. Davis, both of Medford. Dear brother of Barbara McCarthy and her husband Robert of Wakefield, and Kenneth Davis and his wife Diane of Maine. Dear brother-in-law of Atty. Jack McGlynn, Jr. and his wife Atty. Diane of Ipswich, Atty. Dick McGlynn and his wife Paula, Karen McGlynn Devine, Former Mayor Michael J. McGlynn and his wife Sheila, all of Medford and Kevin B. McGlynn of New York City. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, February 22nd, at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late retired VP and controller for HP Hood, late retired Deputy General Manager and CFO, and longest serving Acting General Manager for the MBTA and late Treasurer, City of Malden. Jon enjoyed hiking, gardening, cooking, visiting historical sites, reading on his deck on bright summer days and vacationing on the beaches of Maine and Cape Cod. Nothing meant more to Jon than spending time with his children, Jonathan and Kaitlyn and wife, Bernadette. The Davis family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Massachusetts General Hospital for the professional and compassionate care provided to Jon during his challenging journey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jon's name to the Granara - Skerry Trust, PO Box 1047, Medford, MA 02155, www.pancure.org or to the CJ Moody Trust, MEIC, c/o Alex Chatfield, 1269 Main St., Concord, MA 01742. To leave a message of condolence, visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
