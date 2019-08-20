Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
GANG, Jonathan W. Age 81, of Boston, died August 16, 2019, after a short illness. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Oliver and Frances (Westfall) Gang. He was a 1957 graduate of Milton High School. He entered the US Marines and was honorably discharged in 1959. He worked as a security officer in the Boston City Hospital for many years. He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Fenstermaker and her husband, William Fenstermaker of Falmouth, and their children William, Robert and David Fenstermaker. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 1:00pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
