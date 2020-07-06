|
SAUCERMAN, Jordie Of Weymouth, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 2, 2020. Beloved spouse of Sally Forrest of Weymouth, sister of Alicia Cochenour and her husband, Bob, of Lamar, IN and
lifelong friend/theatre partner to Zoe Bradford of Hingham. Also survived by many countless friends and co workers. All are welcome to Visiting Hours on Friday, July 10, from 4-8 PM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). A Celebration of Jordie's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jordie Saucerman Endowment Fund www.companytheatre.com For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020