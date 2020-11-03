ANGELES, Dr. Jose D. With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Dr. Jose D. Angeles, of Winchester, MA, husband, father, physician, and friend. He passed away on October 31, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Kjoss) Angeles, his wife of 52 years. The loving father of Alicia and Dennis Clarke of Winchester, Bethany and Kurt Stein of Pennsylvania, Jennifer and Neil Patel of New York. And devoted grandfather to Davis, Brennan, Evan, Camille, Kolby, Sydney and Theo.
Jose's family will hold visiting hours from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main Street, WINCHESTER, MA. Family and friends are respectfully welcomed and must wear masks and practice social distancing due to current COVID-19 guidelines.
Funeral services are private, but will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6. To view the service, please visit www.sainteulalia.org/live-stream
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Winchester Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Highland Avenue, Winchester, MA 01890. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
