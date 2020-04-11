|
|
FORTOUL, Jose Ignacio Age 95, died peacefully April 6th, in NYC. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Selma Fortoul, his daughter, Karen Fortoul, daughter-in-law, Kate Goodale, and grandchildren, Jamie and Nora Fortoul. He was predeceased by his son, Paul Fortoul. He was a WWII vet, computer programmer, and an ingenious problem solver. He was thoughtful, dependable, selfless, devoted to his family, and always ready to help. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020