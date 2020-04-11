Home

JOSE IGNACIO FORTOUL

JOSE IGNACIO FORTOUL Obituary
FORTOUL, Jose Ignacio Age 95, died peacefully April 6th, in NYC. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Selma Fortoul, his daughter, Karen Fortoul, daughter-in-law, Kate Goodale, and grandchildren, Jamie and Nora Fortoul. He was predeceased by his son, Paul Fortoul. He was a WWII vet, computer programmer, and an ingenious problem solver. He was thoughtful, dependable, selfless, devoted to his family, and always ready to help. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
