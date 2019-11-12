Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:45 PM
Newton Cemetery
791 Walnut St.
Newton Centre, MA
JOSE M. "JOE" LOPES

JOSE M. "JOE" LOPES Obituary
LOPES, Jose M. "Joe" Of Brighton, Nov. 11. Beloved son of Maria Lopes of Billerica and the late Manuel De Almeida Lopes. Loving brother of Paula Saab & her husband Elie of Ohio, Joao "John" & his wife Margie of Billerica, Ricardo & his wife Gina of Middleton and Lena Rogers & her husband Paul of CT. Uncle of Connor & Brenna Lopes, Melissa, Meghan & Mathew Saab and Taylor & Morgan Rogers. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Followed by Graveside Services at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton Centre at 12:45 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name may be made to Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
