LOPES, Jose M. "Joe" Of Brighton, Nov. 11. Beloved son of Maria Lopes of Billerica and the late Manuel De Almeida Lopes. Loving brother of Paula Saab & her husband Elie of Ohio, Joao "John" & his wife Margie of Billerica, Ricardo & his wife Gina of Middleton and Lena Rogers & her husband Paul of CT. Uncle of Connor & Brenna Lopes, Melissa, Meghan & Mathew Saab and Taylor & Morgan Rogers. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Followed by Graveside Services at Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton Centre at 12:45 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name may be made to Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019