1/1
JOSEF SOROKO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEF's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOROKO, Josef In Roslindale, formerly of Poland, died November 5, 2020, age 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Olga (Mamajko) Soroko. Loving father of Zbigniew M. and his wife Mija Soroko of Stoughton, and Irene W.T. and her husband Eligiusz Gadomski of East Hampton, CT. Devoted "Dziadek" of Kimberly Forness, Jennifer Routhier, Jacob Gadomski, Philip Gadomski, and Alicia Gadomski. "Pra-dziadek" of Will, Maddie, Kai, Leo, Vivian, Theo, and Owen, Family and friends will honor and remember Jozef's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Wednesday from 5-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, South Boston, on Thursday morning, November 12th, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Jozef was a combat veteran of the Polish Army, serving in the Italian Campaign during WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jozef's memory may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 655 Dorchester Ave., South Boston, MA 02127. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved