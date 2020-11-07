SOROKO, Josef In Roslindale, formerly of Poland, died November 5, 2020, age 99 years. Beloved husband of the late Olga (Mamajko) Soroko. Loving father of Zbigniew M. and his wife Mija Soroko of Stoughton, and Irene W.T. and her husband Eligiusz Gadomski of East Hampton, CT. Devoted "Dziadek" of Kimberly Forness, Jennifer Routhier, Jacob Gadomski, Philip Gadomski, and Alicia Gadomski. "Pra-dziadek" of Will, Maddie, Kai, Leo, Vivian, Theo, and Owen, Family and friends will honor and remember Jozef's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Wednesday from 5-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, South Boston, on Thursday morning, November 12th, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Jozef was a combat veteran of the Polish Army, serving in the Italian Campaign during WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jozef's memory may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 655 Dorchester Ave., South Boston, MA 02127. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
