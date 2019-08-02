|
|
SQUIZZERO, Joseph D. "Joe" Age 75, of Middleborough, formerly of Raynham, MA, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 after a long battle with Lymphoma. He was the loving husband of 53 years to Elizabeth "Betty" (Morehouse) Squizzero.
Joe was born in Somerville and was the son of the late Joseph P. And Rosemary (Kenyon) Squizzero.
Joe served his country honorably in the US Army as a 1stLT during the Vietnam War and was a graduate of Boston University class of 1965. Joe was a business broker since 1995, and a licensed real estate broker in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He earned the Certified Business Intermediary designation from the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA). Joe is a past president of the New England Business Brokers Association (NEBBA) and served on their Board of Directors. From 1984 to 1995 he owned and operated his own small business, video stores. Prior to that he was a multi-unit manager for photo finishing and fast food chains.
He was a member of the St. Anns Knights of Columbus; St. Vincent de Paul food pantry Taunton; New England Business Brokers Association (NEEBA) - past president and member of the board of directors; International Business Broker Association (IBBA). Joe enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, biannual family vacations, spending time with his kids and grandkids, driving his convertible, and playing poker.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Melissa and Stace Lee of Colonial Heights, VA and Suzanne and Pete Billante of Needham, MA; son Joseph L. and Rhonda Squizzero of Key West, FL; sisters, Suzanne Pitts and her husband Rick of FL, and Andrea Kirk and her husband James of FL, and brother Paul Squizzero of FL. Grandchildren, Brianna Squizzero, Jacqueline, and Sam Billante and several nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Stephen Squizzero.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10am in St. Ann's Church, 660 N. Main St., Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial with military honors will follow in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm in the Church.
Arrangements entrusted to the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, TAUNTON.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Joe to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-Farber.org/gift
To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or for directions, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019