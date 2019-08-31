|
QUINLAN, Joseph A. Esq. Former longtime Assistant District Attorney Commonwealth of Mass; Joseph A. Quinlan, Esq., 61, of Swampscott, but always of Lowell, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, after a brief illness. A graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1976, U/Mass Amherst, 1980 with BA's in Journalism and Political Science. Joe later went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from Western New England Law School in 1988. Professionally, he began his career as a reporter for the Associated Press. After law school, Joe became a prosecutor for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, where he served as an Assistant District Attorney for over 28 years in Hampden, Worcester Counties and the Northwestern District. In 2008, Joe was named Prosecutor of the Year for Comm. of Mass, receiving the William C. O'Malley Award. Following his retirement, Joe served the State of New Hampshire as a prosecutor for both Carroll and Hillsborough Counties. Joe was a member of several professional associations, among them, the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Bar Associations, and Mass Board of Bar Overseers Supreme Judicial Court . Among his many passions and interests, Joe was a photographer, specializing in black and white photography, and for a time had a studio at Western Avenue in Lowell. He also enjoyed camping, gardening, running, and he ran twice in the Boston Marathon. However, Joe's greatest joy was being a father and spending time with his children. Joe is survived by his three children: Sally, Will and Teddy Quinlan, his four siblings: Amalia M. Quinlan and her husband Daniel Devine, Thomas A. Quinlan, Helen Q. Littlefield and her husband Robert, and Marian R. Walsh and her husband Gary; his fiancée, Mary Anne Lenihan; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins. Calling Hours at O'Donnel Funeral Home, 276 Pawtucket St., LOWELL, from 3 to 8 P.M., Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at the Immaculate Conception Church, Lowell at 12 o'clock, followed by his burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Jimmy Fund, c/o the Dana Farber Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., West, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by O'Donnell Funeral Home (978) 458-8768.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019