Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
8:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH ABRAMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. ABRAMO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH A. ABRAMO Obituary
ABRAMO, Joseph A. At 88 years of age, of Winthrop, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Cherished son of the late Joseph M. and Mary (Scimone) Abramo. Beloved husband of 60 years of Loretta (Cataldo) Abramo. Devoted father of Lori Abramo O'Meara of Lynnfield, Joseph A. Abramo, Jr, and his wife Amy of CA, and the late Lisa Abramo. Adored grandfather of Jordan O'Meara and Gia Abramo. Family and friends will honor Joseph's Life by gathering In Vazza?s "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Thursday, December 19 th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, and again at 8:30AM Friday morning before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop Street in Winthrop for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Winthrop Cemetery in Winthrop. Joseph worked for

Raytheon for 40 years before retiring and working for the U.S. Air. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran that served during the Korean War. Joseph was a member of the Counsel 162 Knights of Columbus and an usher at St. John the Evangelist Church. He will truly be missed by his wonderful family, friends, and neighbors. Memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Research, 70 Walnut St., Wellesley. MA 02481. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere 781-284 -1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -