ABRAMO, Joseph A. At 88 years of age, of Winthrop, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Cherished son of the late Joseph M. and Mary (Scimone) Abramo. Beloved husband of 60 years of Loretta (Cataldo) Abramo. Devoted father of Lori Abramo O'Meara of Lynnfield, Joseph A. Abramo, Jr, and his wife Amy of CA, and the late Lisa Abramo. Adored grandfather of Jordan O'Meara and Gia Abramo. Family and friends will honor Joseph's Life by gathering In Vazza?s "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Thursday, December 19 th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, and again at 8:30AM Friday morning before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop Street in Winthrop for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Winthrop Cemetery in Winthrop. Joseph worked for
Raytheon for 40 years before retiring and working for the U.S. Air. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran that served during the Korean War. Joseph was a member of the Counsel 162 Knights of Columbus and an usher at St. John the Evangelist Church. He will truly be missed by his wonderful family, friends, and neighbors. Memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Research, 70 Walnut St., Wellesley. MA 02481. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019