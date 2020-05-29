|
BARRY, Joseph A. Of Pittsfield, formerly of Mission Hill, departed this life on May 25, 2020. Born on January 28, 1961, the second of Joseph and Carol Barry's six children, Joseph will be missed by five surviving brothers and sisters and the love of his life, Pamela Matson. Joseph grew up on Mission Hill in Roxbury, Massachusetts. He attended Copley Square High School, and received his BA from Boston University's College of Liberal Arts. As a child, Joe built his own bicycles, go-carts and many forts, one of which was so well constructed, it was going to raise the family's property taxes. Joe was a Master Carpenter and Licensed Builder, and enjoyed all aspects of design and construction. Throughout his adulthood, he continued his passion for building, eventually acquiring several large pieces of construction equipment to develop a parcel of land that he owned. Joe was shadowed by his loyal dog, Monty, a Black Mouth Cur. In recent years, Joe and Pam enjoyed venturing on roads less traveled, embedding themselves in local cultures in such places as the South Pacific Islands, Galapagos Islands, Switzerland, Costa Rica, and cruising the Caribbean Islands. Joe and Pam shared a passion for cooking, preparing exquisite dinners, always trying new gourmet recipes, buying sides of beef and even butchering a pig. During the COVID crisis, Joe and Pam cooked and delivered many pots of hot stew and soup to family and neighbors. Joe is survived by his beloved Pamela Matson and her three children Miranda Harter, and Elliot and Claudia Bertrand. In addition, he is survived by his parents, Joseph P. and Carol (Guitard) Barry, of Mission Hill, MA. He also leaves behind his siblings, Jeannine Barry, of Mission Hill, MA, Jessica Barry, of West Roxbury, MA, James Barry and Teresa Vidette, of Belmont, MA, Vincent and Jessica Barry, of Rowley, MA, and Rachel and Naveen Joshi, of West Hills, CA. Joe was a loving uncle to Joseph, Connor, James, Christopher, Kieran, Gavin and Ava. Joe will also be missed by many close friends. A private Service will be held for the immediate family with a Celebration of Joe's Life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020