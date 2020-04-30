|
BAUER, Joseph A. Jr. Of Somerville, formerly of Newton, MA and Brunswick, ME, April 27th, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Brown Parlee. Devoted father of Christopher L. Bauer of Westwood, his late wife Angela, Wendy Bauer of Springfield, Joseph A. Bauer, IV of Framingham and the late Bridget Bauer. Stepfather of Elizabeth Parlee of Somerville, and her children, Samuel and Theodore Kahn. Loving grandfather of Christopher W. Bauer, Tanya Bauer Williams, Jessica Leigh Bauer Cheney, Kelvin Bauer, Diana Bauer, Hali, Max and Emily Castleman. Loving great-grandfather of Angela Leigh Rossner and Michael Joseph Rossner. Brother of Helene Magruder, and her husband Alan of Iowa. Uncle of Kathy Magruder and Amanda McGruder Christensen of Iowa. Late US Navy veteran of the Korean War. All Services will be private. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020