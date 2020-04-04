|
BRUNACCINI, Joseph A. On December 19th, 2019, Joseph A. Brunaccini, Jr., age 87, passed away peacefully at the Tarpon Bayou Center in Florida. Joseph was born on February 16, 1932 in Watertown, MA to Joseph and Florence (Misseri) Brunaccini. After graduating from Watertown High School he married his wife, Sylvia Caira, and joined the U.S. Army, serving as Sergeant. Following military service, Joseph joined his family's business, Colmar Belting in South Boston, MA where he was an owner and Vice President. Joseph belonged to several professional associations and was an active member of several boards, including NIBA (National Industrial Belting Association) and PTDA (Power Transmission Distributors Association). Joseph was an avid hockey fan and golfer. Upon retirement, he moved to Naples, FL where he was able to enjoy his favorite pastime and achieved a hole in one on his home course. Joseph is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sylvia Brunaccini of Bonita Springs, FL, his brother John Brunaccini of Waltham, MA, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Lisa Brunaccini, his brother Richard Brunaccini of Naples, FL and Waltham, MA, and his parents. Joseph is laid to rest at St. John the Evangelist Church, 625 111th Ave., Naples, FL. Services have been postponed to a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020