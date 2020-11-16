1/1
JOSEPH A. BRUNO Sr.
BRUNO, Joseph A. Sr. Of Canton, passed away November 15th. Beloved husband of the late Margaret M. (Flynn). Father of Joseph A. Bruno, Jr. and his wife Gail of Easton, Michael C. Bruno and his wife Jacqueline of Norwell, Kathleen M. Steiger and her husband Kurt of Easton, and Gerard F. Bruno and his fiancé Hilda Rivera-Rivera of Canton. Brother of Teresa Bruno of Norwood. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson Ryan Bruno. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON Thursday 4-7 pm. Due to the Current Covid-19 restrictions only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church Canton Friday day morning at 10. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Assn at www.heart.org. For guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
