CICCARIELLO, Joseph A. Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 78. Brother of Patsy Ciccariello and his wife Nancy Ann and the brother of Nancy Folger and her late husband Alfred. Son of the late Guiseppe and Susan (Alcione) Ciccariello. He is also the uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Joseph's Eternal Life at St. Patrick's Church, 482 Main St., Stoneham, at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Joseph's family at the funeral home on Monday, from 4 to 7pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Please consider making a donation in Joseph's Memory to the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham Street, Ste 240, Newton, MA 02464 or online at liverlifechallange.org For information, directions and to leave an online condolencewww.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Barile Family Funeral Home



Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories



781.438.2280 Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019