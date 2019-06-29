Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
Oak Grove Cemetery
Playstead Road
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH CICCARIELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. CICCARIELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH A. CICCARIELLO Obituary
CICCARIELLO, Joseph A. Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 78. Brother of Patsy Ciccariello and his wife Nancy Ann and the brother of Nancy Folger and her late husband Alfred. Son of the late Guiseppe and Susan (Alcione) Ciccariello. He is also the uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Joseph's Eternal Life at St. Patrick's Church, 482 Main St., Stoneham, at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Joseph's family at the funeral home on Monday, from 4 to 7pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Please consider making a donation in Joseph's Memory to the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham Street, Ste 240, Newton, MA 02464 or online at liverlifechallange.org For information, directions and to leave an online condolencewww.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barile Funeral Home
Download Now