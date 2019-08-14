Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
REV. JOSEPH A. CONNOLLY

REV. JOSEPH A. CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Rev. Joseph A. S.V.D. Died on August 10. Born January 9, 1933, in Melrose, MA, to Catherine (Brennan) and William Connolly, who were originally from Newfoundland, Fr. Connolly was ordained on April 2, 1960. Fr. Connolly is survived by three brothers, James Connolly of Apex, NC, Francis Connolly of Melrose, MA, and John Connolly of Wakefield, MA. He was predeceased by his brothers, William and Paul, and his sister, Catherine. Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 17, at Holy Family Church in Duxbury, from 10 am to noon, followed by Funeral Mass at noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Fr. Connolly's name to Miramar Retreat Center, PO Box M, Duxbury, MA 02331. To offer condolences please visit:

www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019
