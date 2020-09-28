DiMINO, Joseph A. Of Boston, September 24. Cherished son of the late Anthony and Josephine (Maniscalco) DiMino. Dear brother of Lucy Lemmi and her husband Alexander of Medford, Salvatore DiMino of Boston, Anthony V. DiMino of Billerica and the late Ignazio DiMino, Frances Ferullo, James, Mario and Vito DiMino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett, Friday, October 2, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Please meet at the cemetery gate by 11:20AM. Joseph was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1962-1966. Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net
