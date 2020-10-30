1/1
JOSEPH A. FERDINAND
FERDINAND, Joseph A. At 80 years, in Revere, formerly of Cambridge, unexpectedly on October 17th. Beloved husband & best friend of 36 years to Louise (Goffredo) Ferdinand. Dear son to the late Joseph & Ellen (Frazier) Ferdinand & devoted brother of the late Emma Cook & her late husband Roy Cook & the late Maryellen Silva. Joseph was proud to have been reared by his Mom's 2nd husband, the late Augusto DaCosta. Joe considered him as a genuine "Dad." He is also lovingly survived by his brother-in-law, Jorge Silva of Barrington, NH & many special nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. All Services & interment were held privately. Retiree of Sears & Roebuck Co. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE are honored to have assisted the family with the completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
