FERDINAND, Joseph A. At 80 years, in Revere, formerly of Cambridge, unexpectedly on October 17th. Beloved husband & best friend of 36 years to Louise (Goffredo) Ferdinand. Dear son to the late Joseph & Ellen (Frazier) Ferdinand & devoted brother of the late Emma Cook & her late husband Roy Cook & the late Maryellen Silva. Joseph was proud to have been reared by his Mom's 2nd husband, the late Augusto DaCosta. Joe considered him as a genuine "Dad." He is also lovingly survived by his brother-in-law, Jorge Silva of Barrington, NH & many special nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. All Services & interment were held privately. Retiree of Sears & Roebuck Co. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760 or to the Alzheimer's Association
309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.