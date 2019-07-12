|
|
FERRARI, Joseph A. Of Watertown, July 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha T. (Tedesco) Ferrari. Devoted father of Joseph A. Ferrari Jr. & his wife Nadine of Medford. Cherished grandfather of Leora & Andrew Ferrari of Medford. Brother of the late Mary L. Blais and her surviving husband Carl A. Blais of Watertown. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, at 9 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 3-7 P.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Late WWII U.S. Army Veteran. Joe was a retired employee of Lucent Technology, Watertown. He was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish as well as a church usher. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Sacred Heart Parish would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for Joseph A. FERRARI
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019