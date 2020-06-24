Boston Globe Obituaries
|
FitzGERALD, Joseph A. III Of Quincy, passed away June 22nd. Dear friend of Mary Ellen Manning of Norwood. Brother of Nancy Papy of Virginia Beach. Also survived by 3 nieces, many cousins and a close circle of friends. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral and Burial will be held at Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
