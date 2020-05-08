|
FLAMMIA, Joseph A. Of Winthrop, May 2, 2020. Devoted husband of Josephine (Repucci). Loving father of Christopher Flammia and his wife Paula of Chelmsford. Cherished grandfather of Elise and Andrew. He was the dear brother of the late Helen Chiulli, Mary King, Frances Candeliere, Michael, Carmine, Anthony, Phillip and Lawrence Flammia. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services and interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery are private. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the funeral home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook. Memorial donations may be made to the at To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020