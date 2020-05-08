Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH FLAMMIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. FLAMMIA


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH A. FLAMMIA Obituary
FLAMMIA, Joseph A. Of Winthrop, May 2, 2020. Devoted husband of Josephine (Repucci). Loving father of Christopher Flammia and his wife Paula of Chelmsford. Cherished grandfather of Elise and Andrew. He was the dear brother of the late Helen Chiulli, Mary King, Frances Candeliere, Michael, Carmine, Anthony, Phillip and Lawrence Flammia. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services and interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery are private. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the funeral home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook. Memorial donations may be made to the at To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Joseph A. FLAMMIA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -