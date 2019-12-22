|
GALLIVAN, Joseph A. Jr. Of Winthrop, Dec. 18, 2019. Loving father of Joseph C. and Julie A. Gallivan, both of Winthrop. Dear brother of Paul Gallivan and his wife Laura of Milton, Jean Curtis and her husband Thomas of Lowell, the late James Gallivan and his wife Catherine of Winthrop and the late John Gallivan. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116, or go to www.stfrancishouse.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019