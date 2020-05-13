|
GIUGGIO, Joseph A. Of Medford, May 9th. Cherished son of the late Carmine and Jennie (Sarno) Giuggio. Loving brother of Camille Passatempo and her husband Steven of Medford, Jeannie Giuggio and her partner Rita Roberto of Topsfield, and Carmine Giuggio, Jr. and his wife Robin of New Hampshire. Devoted uncle of Alessandra, Carmine, III, Michael, Steven, and Jenna. Devoted great-uncle of Jeremy, Carmine, IV, Callum, and Evan. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please honor Joseph's memory by making a contribution to St. Raphael Parish, 512 High Street, Medford, MA 02155. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020