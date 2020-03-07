|
|
HINGSTON, Joseph A. Of Lincoln, March 6, 2020. Born in Boston, Nov. 29, 1925. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII and participated in the invasion of Guam and Bougainville. Upon returning to the States, he resided in Waltham and played baseball for the legendary Nipper Marr. He married the love of his life, Gloria (Allen) from Arlington, in 1951, and they lived lovingly together until his passing. He worked for the City of Boston Public Schools, Department of Planning & Engineering until his retirement, and thereafter worked with his son, Wayne, building New England School Services, which is now run by his grandson, Brian. Joe was an avid sports fan, and in particular baseball and the Red Sox. He loved the game of golf and was a life member of the Lexington Golf Club for over 50 years. He was predeceased by his brother William Hingston and his sister Margaret Sauro. Joe leaves his wife Gloria of Lincoln, son Wayne and his wife Katheryn of Naples, FL and Frye Island, ME, son David of Maynard, nephews Scott Gillis of Concord and Kevin Gillis of Chelmsford, four grandchildren, Brian, Valerie, David, Jr., and Ashley, four great-grandchildren, and many other nieces and nephews he adored.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 11 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 11am. Visiting Hours Tuesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020