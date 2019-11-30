Boston Globe Obituaries
Anthony Memorial Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 884-3259
JOSEPH ISHAM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Memorial Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Anthony Memorial Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway
Chelsea, MA 02150
JOSEPH A. ISHAM


1946 - 2019
JOSEPH A. ISHAM Obituary
ISHAM, Joseph A. Of Chelsea, on November 22. Beloved life companion of 51 years to Mary Maksutian of Chelsea. Loving son of the late Frances (Jarmacz) Isham. Dear brother of Roberta Bilicki of Sarasota, FL and the late Jean Emitz. Amazing uncle of Kristina Paape, her husband Nicholas and John Bilicki, III, all of Sarasota, FL. Visiting Hours: will be held on Monday, December 9th at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA from 5 - 7 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted in the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment and military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. Late Vietnam Era US Army Veteran. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
