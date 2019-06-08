LIMONE, Joseph A. Of Winthrop, June 4, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Clare G. (O'Brien). Loving father of Joseph E. Limone of Winthrop, Coleen P. Magee and her husband John L. of Winthrop and Leah M. Conti and her husband Thomas on Las Vegas, Nevada. Dear brother of the late Ralph Limone and his wife Vera, Louis Limone and his wife Liz, Emily Sorrentino and her husband Guy of Groton and Richard Limone and his wife Lucille of Winthrop. Cherished grandfather of John L. Magee, III, Joanna L. Hambling and her husband Steven, Rachel Czerkies and her husband Michael and Allen Conti and his wife Ashley. Great-grandfather of Scarlett, Sawyer, Sienna, Nicholas, Eden, Charli and Cade. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



