LUCID, Joseph A. Age 74, entered into eternal life on May 27, 2019. Joey grew up in Braintree, and lived in Lynn, and then in Westwood, before moving to Taunton 6 years ago. He graduated from Sacred Heart School, Burdett College, and the New England Institute of Anatomy. He was a Vietnam era veteran and served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Lucid worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years, and prior to that was a sales representative for Kraft Foods. Husband of the late Elizabeth Gelormini. Father of Glenn Lucid and Scott Lucid. Brother of Marilyn Kearney of Quincy, James Lucid of Braintree, and the late Lillian DiMarzio. Mr. Lucid's Funeral will be held on Friday, May 31, at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Mary's Square) route 138, TAUNTON, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Annunciation of the Lord Church, First Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Plain St. Cemetery, Braintree. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, in the Silva Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6:30 to 8:30 pm. (additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home). If desired, donations may be made to Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, One Intrepid Square, West 46th Street and 12th Ave., New York, NY, 10036. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook, or to light a memorial candle, visit www.Silvafuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019