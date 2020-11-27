1/1
JOSEPH A. MACFARLANE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacFARLANE, Joseph A. Age 91, of Barnstable, formerly of Watertown, passed peacefully on November 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Loving father of Joseph A. MacFarlane, Jr. of Lexington, John J. MacFarlane and his wife Leigh Ann of York Harbor, ME, and Mary M. MacFarlane of Boston. Beloved grandfather of Katherine, Ian, and Matthew MacFarlane. Joseph was predeceased by his siblings John MacFarlane of Hanover, Charles MacFarlane of Scituate, Robert MacFarlane and William MacFarlane of Quincy and Mary (MacFarlane) Power of Dedham, as well as his wife Margaret (Lanigan) MacFarlane of Lexington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph was raised in Dorchester by his parents John Angus MacFarlane and Mary (McLeod) MacFarlane, who had immigrated to the United States from Nova Scotia, Canada. He attended Dorchester High School prior to his studies at Wentworth Institute of Technology. Joseph served in the United States Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War conflict and was stationed in Japan. He began his career in the silk screen printing industry in 1954 at Buck Printing Company on Ipswich Street in Boston. In 1973, he purchased a screen printing business, which he operated from Newbury Street in Boston until retiring in 1995. He enjoyed reading, golf, sailing, and fishing from his boat in Barnstable Harbor during summer months as well as in Key West and Marathon Key, FL during New England winters. He was a very generous and caring father, grandfather and friend who inspired others with his dedication to his work and family, and through his wonderful sense of humor. He will be forever missed by those who loved him. Funeral Services will be private. The MacFarlane family plans to have a Memorial Service for Joseph A. MacFarlane in Barnstable next summer, 2021. Details to follow.

View the online memorial for Joseph A. MacFARLANE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
5087750684
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved