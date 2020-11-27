MacFARLANE, Joseph A. Age 91, of Barnstable, formerly of Watertown, passed peacefully on November 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Loving father of Joseph A. MacFarlane, Jr. of Lexington, John J. MacFarlane and his wife Leigh Ann of York Harbor, ME, and Mary M. MacFarlane of Boston. Beloved grandfather of Katherine, Ian, and Matthew MacFarlane. Joseph was predeceased by his siblings John MacFarlane of Hanover, Charles MacFarlane of Scituate, Robert MacFarlane and William MacFarlane of Quincy and Mary (MacFarlane) Power of Dedham, as well as his wife Margaret (Lanigan) MacFarlane of Lexington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph was raised in Dorchester by his parents John Angus MacFarlane and Mary (McLeod) MacFarlane, who had immigrated to the United States from Nova Scotia, Canada. He attended Dorchester High School prior to his studies at Wentworth Institute of Technology. Joseph served in the United States Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War conflict and was stationed in Japan. He began his career in the silk screen printing industry in 1954 at Buck Printing Company on Ipswich Street in Boston. In 1973, he purchased a screen printing business, which he operated from Newbury Street in Boston until retiring in 1995. He enjoyed reading, golf, sailing, and fishing from his boat in Barnstable Harbor during summer months as well as in Key West and Marathon Key, FL during New England winters. He was a very generous and caring father, grandfather and friend who inspired others with his dedication to his work and family, and through his wonderful sense of humor. He will be forever missed by those who loved him. Funeral Services will be private. The MacFarlane family plans to have a Memorial Service for Joseph A. MacFarlane in Barnstable next summer, 2021. Details to follow.