MIELE, Joseph A. Of Waltham, formerly of Somerville, May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn T. Miele (Aufiero). Loving father of Douglas J. Miele and his wife Susanne of Groton, Daniel J. Miele and his wife Katherine of Framingham, Jeffrey J. Miele and his wife Sheila of Sandwich, and Susan L. Millian and her husband Timothy of Seabrook, NH. Brother of Jeanette Taube of NH, and the late Benedetto Miele. Joe is also survived by 15 grandchildren, by 1 great-grandchild, and by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, June 2 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 2pm to 6pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Memorial Service will also be held at Grace Chapel in Lexington at a later date to be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to Hope for the Children of Haiti, Inc. 47 Eliot St., Natick, MA 01760. Interment private. Lexington 781-862-1800



www.douglassfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019