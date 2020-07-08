|
NOVA, Joseph A. Age 70, passed peacefully in his home in Pawtucket, RI on July 4, 2020 after a valiant fight with chronic illness. His love of music and encyclopedic knowledge of food and wine made him a legendary entertainer and he frequently opened his home to guests; his parties and hospitality were epic. Among his many professional accomplishments, he was the Assistant Food and Beverage Manager at Boston's Le Meridien Hotel (he opened The Julien restaurant), the Food and Beverage Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Boston and the Director of Catering at the Mystic Hilton in Connecticut. He is survived by his wife Ani Nova, many cousins including Ellen and Richard Garaffo, as well as countless lifelong friends. A private Burial will be held at Mount Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA on July 10. Guestbook and complete photo obituary at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020