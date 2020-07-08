Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH NOVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH A. NOVA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH A. NOVA Obituary
NOVA, Joseph A. Age 70, passed peacefully in his home in Pawtucket, RI on July 4, 2020 after a valiant fight with chronic illness. His love of music and encyclopedic knowledge of food and wine made him a legendary entertainer and he frequently opened his home to guests; his parties and hospitality were epic. Among his many professional accomplishments, he was the Assistant Food and Beverage Manager at Boston's Le Meridien Hotel (he opened The Julien restaurant), the Food and Beverage Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Boston and the Director of Catering at the Mystic Hilton in Connecticut. He is survived by his wife Ani Nova, many cousins including Ellen and Richard Garaffo, as well as countless lifelong friends. A private Burial will be held at Mount Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA on July 10. Guestbook and complete photo obituary at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -